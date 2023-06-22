Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New $842,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $847.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $349.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $711.81 and a 200-day moving average of $633.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.