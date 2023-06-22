Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,256 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.48.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

