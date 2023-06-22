Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,493 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

