Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $61.57 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $83.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -73.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

