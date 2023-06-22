Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $682,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $57.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.