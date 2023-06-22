Lisk (LSK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.56 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $110.58 million and $4.56 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002023 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000912 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,760,396 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

