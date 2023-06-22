Litecoin Cash 1-Day Volume Hits $668.17 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $668.17 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 785,678,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,612,668.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00238904 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $837.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
