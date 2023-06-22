Litecoin Cash 1-Day Volume Hits $668.17 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $668.17 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 785,678,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,612,668.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00238904 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $837.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

