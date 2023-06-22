Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Buys £66,560.56 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider William Chalmers acquired 151,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £66,560.56 ($85,170.26).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:LLOY traded down GBX 0.73 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 43.02 ($0.55). The stock had a trading volume of 121,973,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,000,297. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 38.51 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 68.88 ($0.88).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

