Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Cut by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $3,917,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $463.39. 84,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,679. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

