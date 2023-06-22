Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Shares Up 20%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Rating) shot up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 133,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 317,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price target on shares of Lomiko Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.