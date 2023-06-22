Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali Sells 6,872 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lumentum Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LITE stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $56.63. 1,808,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,348. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -101.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,700,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $18,037,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.