Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 3,625,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 19,515,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Lyft Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,178 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $114,985,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,839,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

