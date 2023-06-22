LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Boosted by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.39.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

