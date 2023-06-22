LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Boosted by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.39.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.0 %
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on LyondellBasell Industries from StockNews.com
- Patterson Companies Leverages Healthcare For Income Investors
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Two Restaurant Stocks Yielding More than the 10-Year Treasury
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.