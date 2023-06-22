M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of M/I Homes worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,578,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,914,000 after buying an additional 287,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in M/I Homes by 477.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 218,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 447.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 142,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,652 shares of company stock worth $2,457,701. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,910. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.92.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.28. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

