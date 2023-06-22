Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.55

Shares of Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.55 and traded as low as $24.75. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

Madison County Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Madison County Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Madison County Financial’s previous dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

