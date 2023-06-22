Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Price Down 6%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.41 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 586,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 357,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 6.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $201.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 190.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 27.8% in the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 81,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,191,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

