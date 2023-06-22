Main BuyWrite ETF Announces Dividend of $0.07 (BATS:BUYW)

Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Main BuyWrite ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of BATS:BUYW traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 83,320 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $212.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.49.
About Main BuyWrite ETF
