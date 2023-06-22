Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3034 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Main International ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:INTL traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,918 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,280.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,325,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main International ETF

About Main International ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main International ETF stock. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main International ETF ( BATS:INTL Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,081,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,357,000. Main International ETF makes up about 4.7% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

