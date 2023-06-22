Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

MMC opened at $181.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $183.30.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

