Mask Network (MASK) Trading 13.8% Higher This Week

Mask Network (MASK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $3.82 or 0.00012722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $313.38 million and approximately $123.40 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Mask Network

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

