Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,563. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.23.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

