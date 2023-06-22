Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.44. The company had a trading volume of 101,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,347. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

