Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $727,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.18. 1,060,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,001. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

