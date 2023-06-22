Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 2.0% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.48. 4,929,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,993,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

