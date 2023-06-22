Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 3,174 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.09. 1,334,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,236,398. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average is $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

