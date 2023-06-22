Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 4,635 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 473,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,595. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

