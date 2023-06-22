Matrix Trust Co Acquires 10,165 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $26,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

