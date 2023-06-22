Matrix Trust Co Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 2.44% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,672,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $399.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Further Reading

