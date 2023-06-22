Matrix Trust Co Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $203.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $124.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

