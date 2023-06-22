Matrix Trust Co Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Matrix Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after buying an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

