Matrix Trust Co Takes $160,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,565,000 after buying an additional 8,461,490 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $393,329,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $184,963,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,771,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.48 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.32.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

