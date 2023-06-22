Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Menlo Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for about 1.8% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MasTec by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Down 1.0 %

MTZ stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,951. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.52 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $113.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.