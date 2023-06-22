Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 1,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.
Mercari Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.
About Mercari
Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.
Get a free research report on Mercari from StockNews.com
