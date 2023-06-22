Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Down to $38.10

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.10, but opened at $37.20. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 41,366 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $5,457,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

