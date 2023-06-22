Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $179,501.15

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $36.29 million and approximately $179,501.15 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00007008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,637,518 coins and its circulating supply is 17,178,494 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

