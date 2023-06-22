MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $93.33 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.90 or 0.00069262 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $93.33 million and $3.05 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,129.69 or 0.99868375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.16246759 USD and is up 6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,135,536.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

