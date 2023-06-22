MetisDAO Reaches Market Cap of $92.49 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $20.71 or 0.00069004 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $92.49 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018117 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013959 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,022.09 or 1.00044419 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.16246759 USD and is up 6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,135,536.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

