Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of Metro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of DFI Retail Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Metro and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro N/A N/A N/A DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Metro pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Metro pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DFI Retail Group pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Metro and DFI Retail Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro 0 1 0 0 2.00 DFI Retail Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Metro presently has a consensus price target of $79.17, indicating a potential upside of 45.61%. Given Metro’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Metro is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metro and DFI Retail Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro N/A N/A N/A $5.32 10.22 DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 7.65

DFI Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Metro beats DFI Retail Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro

Metro Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products. The company operated a network of food stores under various banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, Adonis, and Premiere Moisson as well as drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy, and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. It also manufactures generic drugs; and provides online grocery shopping services. Metro Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. The company was formerly known as Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited and changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited in May 2022. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

