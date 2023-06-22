Michael Allen Leal Sells 1,300 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Allen Leal sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.11, for a total transaction of C$13,144.82.

Shares of MRE stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.33. The company had a trading volume of 107,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.16. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.63 and a 52 week high of C$15.37.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.2789116 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.31%.

MRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

