Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Decreases Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB cut its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18,761.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,829,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,243 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.90.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.4882 dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

