Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $1.32 Million Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,776,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,469.3% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 372,893 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,929,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 178,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 121,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 93,886 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.39. 8,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,116. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
