Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $3.23 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,640 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 2.6% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FPE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 278,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,716. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

