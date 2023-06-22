Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $411,000 Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB cut its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.11% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 80,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.22. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,184. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.