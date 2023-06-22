Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Purchases 12,903 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned approximately 0.13% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 231,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,660. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

