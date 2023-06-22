Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 1,368 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,329,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,000.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 25,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,054. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $16.75.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.