Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $145.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

