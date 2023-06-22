MobileCoin (MOB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.88 Million

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, MobileCoin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. MobileCoin has a total market cap of $45.73 million and $1.88 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About MobileCoin

MobileCoin (MOB) is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MobileCoin is medium.com/mobilecoin. The Reddit community for MobileCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mobilecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileCoin is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency designed for fast, secure transactions on mobile devices. It was founded in 2017 by Josh Goldbard and Shane Glynn and is based in San Francisco. The MobileCoin protocol was open-sourced in 2020 and the network went live in December of the same year. It can be used to send and receive funds through the MobileCoin network and was recently integrated into the Signal encrypted communications app. To use MobileCoin, you need a MobileCoin wallet and MOB token, which can be purchased on their website. The MobileCoin network uses the Stellar Consensus Protocol and has 250 million MOB tokens, with more than 50% available for purchase on their website.”

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

