Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 86,895 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 30,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Modular Medical from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. It also offers MODD1, a novel two-part patch pump. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

