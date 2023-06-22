Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Trading Down 2.1%

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 252.20 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 257 ($3.29). Approximately 376,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 714,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262.60 ($3.36).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.52) price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

Molten Ventures Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 280.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 328.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.21 million, a PE ratio of -584.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.