monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Up 4.5% on Analyst Upgrade

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $224.00. The company traded as high as $179.10 and last traded at $179.07. Approximately 379,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 821,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.29.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNDY. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

Get monday.com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,756 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,363,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,761,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -92.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.13.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.63. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.